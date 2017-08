NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones weighed in on Thursday against health insurer Aetna Inc.'s proposed $34 billion acquisition of Humana Inc., urging national antitrust regulators to block the deal.

Jones, whose insurance department does not have authority to block the deal, said the acquisition would be anti-competitive in California and nationwide and contribute to higher prices for insurance. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Dan Grebler)