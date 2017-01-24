FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Aetna and Humana CEOs consider all available options after court loss
January 24, 2017 / 2:36 PM / 7 months ago

Aetna and Humana CEOs consider all available options after court loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The top executives of Aetna and Humana on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying that they continue to believe in their $34 billion merger deal after a court ruled against it for antitrust reasons, and said that they would consider all available options.

Aetna Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini and Humana Chief Executive Offer Bruce Broussard said "We continue to believe a combined company will create access to higher-quality and more affordable care, and deliver a better overall experience for those we serve." (Reporting by Caroline Humer)

