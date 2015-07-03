FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aetna nears deal to buy Humana at $230 a share -sources
July 3, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

Aetna nears deal to buy Humana at $230 a share -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S health insurer Aetna Inc is nearing an agreement to buy rival Humana Inc in a cash and stock deal, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

One source said Aetna's offer would value Humana at about $230 per share and could be announced as early as Friday. Earlier, Bloomberg reported the expected deal was valued at about $34 billion, citing unnamed sources. (bloom.bg/1GShqBy)

The $230 per share offer is at a premium of nearly 23 percent to Humana’s close on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

