U.S. justice department seeks more information on Aetna, Humana deal

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice asked for more information on its pending $37 billion acquisition of Humana Inc .

The DoJ's so-called "second request" will delay by 30 days the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust act, Aetna said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1KWrP6s)

Aetna’s offer to buy Humana and rival health insurer Anthem Inc’s $48 billion offer for Cigna Inc were expected to face increased scrutiny from regulators.

The two deals raised concerns of higher prices for companies that buy insurance for their workers or for people who buy their own insurance.

Aetna said on Friday that it continues to expect the acquisition to be completed in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)