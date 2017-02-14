BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Health insurer Aetna Inc and rival Humana Inc said on Tuesday they had mutually ended their $34 billion merger agreement.
Aetna's decision comes weeks after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
The companies announced the deal in July 2015, but the U.S. Justice Department sued to block the transaction in last July.
Aetna will pay Humana $1 billion as a result of the termination of the merger, the companies said. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.