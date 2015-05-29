Health insurer Humana considering selling itself - WSJ

May 29 (Reuters) - Health insurer Humana Inc is considering selling itself and it has received indications of takeover interest, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Aetna Inc and Cigna Corp are among the possible bidders for Humana, the Journal reported.

Humana is working with Goldman Sachs on a potential sale, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1cnEfE6)

Humana, Aetna and Cigna could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)