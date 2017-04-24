FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
U.S. health insurer Humana raises 2017 profit forecast
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. health insurer Humana raises 2017 profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported first-quarter results that topped its own expectations and raised its full-year profit forecast, mainly due to outperformance in its retail business.

The company said the results in its retail business were largely due to "prior period development in its individual Medicare Advantage business."

Humana said its earnings per share rose to $7.49 in the first quarter from $1.68 a year earlier.

The company said it now expects full-year earnings of at least $16.91 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $16.65 to $16.85 per share. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.