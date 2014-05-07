FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Humana CEO says spent $20 million on Hepatitis C drugs
#Market News
May 7, 2014

Humana CEO says spent $20 million on Hepatitis C drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Humana Inc Chief Executive Officer Bruce Broussard said on Wednesday the managed health care company spent $20 million on Hepatitis C drugs for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D customers during the first quarter.

Broussard said during a conference call with investors that the company has factored higher drug costs into its 2014 earnings outlook and is watching closely to see if there is another increase in use after the release of the next new drug later this year. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

