Feb 4 (Reuters) - Humana Inc. Chief Financial Officer Brian Kane said on Wednesday that while higher-than-expected influenza-related medical costs hurt its fourth-quarter results, hospital admissions have peaked and broad medical utilization is within expectations.

“Utilization more broadly remains benign and within expectations,” Kane told investors during a conference call to discuss quarterly profit, which missed analyst expectations. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)