Humana says fourth-quarter profit falls

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Health insurer Humana Inc said on Monday that fourth-quarter earnings had fallen as a rise in operating expenses outpaced its increase in revenue.

The company reported net income of $192 million, or $1.19 a share, down from $199 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $9.56 billion from $9.06 billion.

The company backed the outlook it gave in November for 2013 earnings of $7.60 to $7.80 per share, saying it expected improved operating results and that its Metropolitan Health Networks Inc acquisition would add to profits.