CORRECTED-Humana second-quarter profit rises on retail, employer divisions
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 10:18 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Humana second-quarter profit rises on retail, employer divisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects revenue figures in 3rd paragraph to $10.3 billion vs $9.7 billion, instead of $9.7 billion vs $9.2 billion;)

July 31 (Reuters) - Health insurer Humana Inc said on Wednesday that its second-quarter profit rose 18 percent, helped by growth in both its direct-to-customer division and the unit that markets plans to employers.

The company, which specializes in private Medicare plans, reported net income of $420 million, or $2.63 per share, up from $356 million, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $10.3 billion from $9.7 billion. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
