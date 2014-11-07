FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Humana says third-quarter profit fell on investments, drug costs
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

Humana says third-quarter profit fell on investments, drug costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Health insurer Humana Inc said on Friday that third-quarter profit fell as it invested in the Obamacare health insurance exchanges and state-based health contracts, and paid for costly hepatitis C treatments.

For 2015, the company said it expected earnings of $8.50 to $9.00 a share, up from its lowered expectations of $7.40 to $7.60 for 2014. In 2015 it will benefit from less spending on those state-based health contracts and as its Medicare profitability improves, it said.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $8.83 per share for 2015 and $7.75 for 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported net profit of $290 million, or $1.85 per share, compared with $368 million, or $2.31 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.