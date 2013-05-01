Humana profit rises, but company uncertain about 2014

May 1 (Reuters) - Humana Inc said Wednesday that first-quarter profit rose beyond its expectations, but the health insurer expressed uncertainty about its outlook for 2014, when lower U.S. government rates for private Medicare insurance go into effect.

The quarter included the effects of claims settlements and a delay in the start of sequestration until after the period ended. Humana posted a net profit of $473 million, or $2.95 per share, nearly double the year-earlier $248 million, or $1.49 per share.