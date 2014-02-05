FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Humana reports fourth-quarter loss due to charge
February 5, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 4 years ago

Humana reports fourth-quarter loss due to charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss as it took a 99-cent-per-share charge to set aside financial reserves for a group of long-term care insurance policies that it no longer sells.

Besides health plans, Humana also provides dental, vision and other supplemental health and financial products. Most of its revenue comes from the sale of private Medicare plans.

Humana said it had a loss of 19 cents per share, compared with earnings of $1.19 a year earlier.

