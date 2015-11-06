FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer Humana's revenue rises 9.2 pct
November 6, 2015

Health insurer Humana's revenue rises 9.2 pct

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Health insurer Humana Inc, which agreed to be bought by Aetna Inc for $37 billion in July, reported a 9.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more members to its individual Medicare Advantage business.

The company’s net income rose to $314 million, or $2.09 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $290 million, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $13.36 billion from $12.24 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

