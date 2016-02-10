Health insurer Humana's quarterly revenue rises

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Health insurer Humana Inc, which is being bought by rival Aetna Inc, reported an 8.4 percent rise in quarterly total revenue, helped by strength in its Medicare Advantage business.

The company's net income fell to $101 million, or 67 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $145 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1T70NLr)

Humana, which manages large Medicare Advantage health plans for the elderly and disabled and also runs individual plans under Obamacare, said total revenue rose to $13.36 billion from $12.33 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)