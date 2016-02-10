FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer Humana's quarterly revenue rises
#Market News
February 10, 2016 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Health insurer Humana's quarterly revenue rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Health insurer Humana Inc, which is being bought by rival Aetna Inc, reported an 8.4 percent rise in quarterly total revenue, helped by strength in its Medicare Advantage business.

The company's net income fell to $101 million, or 67 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $145 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1T70NLr)

Humana, which manages large Medicare Advantage health plans for the elderly and disabled and also runs individual plans under Obamacare, said total revenue rose to $13.36 billion from $12.33 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
