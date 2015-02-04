FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer Humana reports pretax profit
#Market News
February 4, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Health insurer Humana reports pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4(Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc posted a pretax profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier, reflecting a rise in individual Medicare Advantage memberships.

The company reported pretax income of $287 million, or 94 cents per share, compared with a loss of $49 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier when it set aside funds for long-term care policies that it no longer sells.

The company reiterated its forecast of a 13 percent rise in Medicare Advantage membership for 2015. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Don Sebastian)

