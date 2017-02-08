Feb 8 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc
posted a 3.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday,
hurt in part by a decline in premium revenue associated with
fewer individual commercial members.
Humana, whose $34 billion deal with Aetna Inc was
blocked in court last month, said it would provide an update on
the Aetna transaction no later than Feb. 16.
Humana reported pretax loss of $486 million, or $2.68 per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with pretax
income of $246 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
The loss primarily reflects a write-off of about $583
million, in receivables associated with the risk corridor
premium stabilization program, Humana said.
Revenue fell to $12.88 billion from $13.36 billion.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)