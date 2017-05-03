FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 4 months ago

Health insurer Humana's quarterly profit surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc's quarterly profit more than quadrupled, helped by a net gain associated with the terminated merger agreement with Aetna Inc .

Humana's net income rose to $1.12 billion, or $7.49 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $254 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Aetna walked away from the Humana deal earlier this year after a federal judge backed the U.S. Justice Department's decision to block the deal on antitrust grounds.

Total revenue fell to $13.76 billion from $13.80 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

