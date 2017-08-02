FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer Humana's pretax quarterly profit rises 64 pct
August 2, 2017 / 10:41 AM / in an hour

Health insurer Humana's pretax quarterly profit rises 64 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc posted a 64 percent rise in quarterly pretax income on Wednesday, as it added members in its Medicare Advantage business, which sells plans to the elderly and to people with disabilities.

The company said pretax income rose to $1.04 billion, or $4.46 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $636 million, or $2.06 per share, a year earlier.

Republican lawmakers have vowed to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, often called Obamacare, but have not agreed on how to do so, creating uncertainty about how the program will be run and whether it will be fully funded. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

