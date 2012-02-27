UPDATE 2-Human Genome 4th-qtr loss narrows; shares up

* Q4 loss/shr $0.41 vs est $0.43 loss/shr

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Human Genome Sciences Inc posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by lower research and development costs, sending its shares up 5 percent in after-market trade.

“I am confident that we are going to get to profitability in 2014,” a company executive said on a conference call with analysts.

The company has been posting losses for the last 10 quarters.

Last quarter, the company pushed its deadline to reach profitability to 2014 from 2013 citing slow sales of Benlysta, its key lupus drug marketed by GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Human Genome, however, said most of the rheumatologists, who initiated use of Benlysta, are still in “trial mode”. They are prescribing it to a few appropriate patients to gain experience before expanding adoption.

“We expect 2012 to continue the theme of trial and adoption,” Chief Executive Thomas Watkins said.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net sales of $25.7 million for Benlysta.

Expectations from Benlysta were high as it is the first major new treatment in 50 years for a disease that causes the immune system to attack joints and organs. However, uncertainty surrounding reimbursement has restricted some doctors from prescribing the drug.

Q4 LOSS NARROWS

For the quarter, the company reported a net loss of $81 million, or 41 cents a share, compared with $87.6 million, or 46 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue more than doubled to $45.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 43 cents a share on revenue of $42.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

R&D expenses decreased by 24 percent to $418,000.

Human Genome’s shares, which have lost 34 percent of their value since the company reported weak Benlysta sales in October, were up 45 cents at $8.85 in extended trade. They closed at $8.40 on Monday on the Nasdaq.