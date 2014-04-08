FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of Hundsun Technologies jump after investment by Alibaba's Jack Ma
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 8, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

Shares of Hundsun Technologies jump after investment by Alibaba's Jack Ma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Hundsun Technologies surged more than 10 percent on Tuesday after Jack Ma, the founder of China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , agreed to take a 3.3 billion yuan ($532 million) stake in the financial software firm.

Hundsun Technologies said last Thursday that Hundsun Group, which owns a 20.6 percent stake in Hundsun Technologies, would sell all of its shares to Zhejiang Finance Credit Network Technology Co, a company 99 percent owned by Ma.

Shares of Hundsun jumped more than 10 percent to 23.62 yuan, extending gains on Friday and outpacing a 0.6 percent gain for the broader index.

China’s markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.