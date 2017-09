Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hundsun Technologies Inc

* Says expects 2013 net profit up about 52 percent y/y versus net profit of 199.8 million yuan ($33.0 million) previous year

* Says profit up due to increasing demand for information technology services from financial clients

