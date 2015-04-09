FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary govt to propose top advertising tax rate of 5.3 pct
April 9, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary govt to propose top advertising tax rate of 5.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will propose a top rate for its planned advertising tax of 5.3 percent, but it has yet to finalise the details, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Chief of Staff Janos Lazar said on Thursday.

The government was forced to backtrack on its planned advertising tax earlier this year after complaints from affected companies as well as the European Union of a tax that they saw as unfairly targeting large companies.

Lazar said the government hoped for total revenues of 7-8 billion forints from the tax per year, adding that the cabinet was still considering whether to exempt the smallest media companies form the tax completely. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Gergely Szakacs)

