Aegon considers sale of Hungary mortgage business

BUDAPEST, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon is considering selling its Hungarian mortgage business, which stopped issuing new loans in 2014 and has been making losses.

“The management of Aegon Hungary is examining the possibility of the sale of Aegon Hitel Zrt,” Aegon Hungary Public Relations Director Edit Drevenka told Reuters in an email in response to questions about the sale.

“Taking the interests of its clients and employees into account, management will decide about the sale pending an appropriate offer,” Drevenka said, declining further comment.

The sale would mark the next phase in a shake-up in Hungary’s domestic financial sector where banks are trying to recover from an economic crisis and cope with tough regulation under Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government.

Financial industry sources said several banks in Hungary were looking to spin off assets, but deals were being hampered because prospective buyers were seeking discounts to take account of regulatory instability and country risk.

Aegon Hitel, set up in 2006, suspended the issuance of new loans in March 2014, according to its website, due to “a fall in demand for retail mortgages, the uncertain market environment, high risk and to avoid further losses.”

The company, which had total assets worth 95.83 billion forints ($326.51 million) at the end of last year, posted losses worth 9.33 billion forints in 2014, 4.22 billion in 2013 and 4.61 billion in 2012, according to central bank data.

The central bank said 22.1 percent of the Hungarian banking industry’s household loan portfolio was non-performing at the end of the second quarter, an increase of 0.2 percentage point from the previous three months.

The bank also said in its latest financial stability report published last month that the high ratio of bad mortgages continued to pose a “significant risk” to the financial system.

In February, Orban’s government made a truce with the banks, pledging to cut one of Europe’s highest bank levies in the hope that this would help to revitalise lending and arrest a slowdown in economic growth.