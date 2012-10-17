Hungarian banks reject govt decision to keep bank tax

BUDAPEST, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian government’s new measures to raise taxes on banks violate an earlier agreement signed with banks and hurt the economy, the Hungarian Banking Association said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The measures announced by the government today -- if passed by parliament -- endanger predictable financing to economic players and all their elements reduce the lending ability of banks,” it said.

The country’s economy minister said the government would not halve a windfall tax on the bank sector next year -- contrary to earlier plans -- and will raise the rate of a new tax on financial transactions. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)