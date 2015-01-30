FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary may cut bank tax in coming years - PM Orban
January 30, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary may cut bank tax in coming years - PM Orban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hungary may reduce its bank tax, which is one of the highest in Europe, gradually in the coming years, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the public radio on Friday.

Orban said the tax was introduced years ago with the promise that it would be cut to levels “not unknown in Europe” once the economy is saved from collapse and put on the right track.

If the economy performs well, Hungary could return to that promise and consider cutting the tax “in several steps, gradually, in a planned way in the coming years,” Orban added. (Reporting by Marton Dunai/Sandor Peto)

