Hungary to decide about FX loans conversion later -lawmaker
September 12, 2014 / 10:14 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary to decide about FX loans conversion later -lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian lawmakers have not decided about a conversion of foreign currency loans into forints as the decision is untimely now, but such a decision could be made later, ruling party lawmaker Antal Rogan said.

Rogan told a news conference on Friday after a three-day meeting of the ruling Fidesz party that unlike in the case of the settlement of past interest rate and fee hikes deemed unfair by the court, no solid legal basis existed for any such conversion.

He said that settlement, expected to conclude in the first half of next year, could cost banks up to 1 trillion forints ($4.11 billion), above an earlier estimate of 900 billion. (1 US dollar = 243.3 Hungarian forint) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

