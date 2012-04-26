UPDATE 1-Hungary credit crunch risk rising, cbank says

* Quarter of corporate loans problematic, ratio seen rising -c.bank report

By Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - A withdrawal of funding by foreign banks is increasing the risk of a severe credit crunch in Hungary and could cause a rise in bad loans to companies to accelerate, Hungary’s central bank said on Thursday.

In its latest financial stability report, the central bank said the ratio of non-performing corporate loans stood at 17 percent at the end of 2011, with a full quarter of Hungarian banks’ corporate lending portfolios described as problematic.

That ratio was seen rising further by December 2013, the end of the report’s forecast horizon.

“The risk of a severe credit crunch, mainly in the corporate segment, has increased recently, given the weakening in the banking sector’s lending capacity, in addition to its persistently low willingness to lend,” the National Bank of Hungary’s Monetary Council said in a statement on the report.

Develeraging by European banks has hit Hungary particularly hard. Lenders there face Europe’s highest bank tax, while banks also suffered huge losses from a controversial government scheme that allowed households to repay foreign currency mortgages at below-market exchange rates.

A sharp contraction in lending would further crimp growth in the country’s economy, which is already forecast by analysts to contract 0.3 percent this year.

“We are not saying that there is a drastic credit crunch, a credit collapse, but the risk of that has increased,” NBH director Marton Nagy later told reporters. “The job is now to prevent a credit collapse.”

Nagy said a financing deal with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, currently being sought by Budapest, would bolster stability, noting that a similar pact in 2008 had encouraged banks to maintain funding for their local units.

Central bank stress tests showed the capital position of Hungary’s mostly foreign-owned banking sector was stable even though Eastern Europe’s highest debt relative to economic output makes the economy vulnerable to the euro zone debt crisis. Hungary’s public debt is equivalent to around 80 percent of GDP.

Under a stress test scenario which saw Hungarian government bond yields jump by 300 basis points, the banking sector would need 83 billion forints in additional capital by the end of 2013, the NBH said in its report. It said most banks’ reserves were sufficient to meet that need.

Commercial banks have increasingly replaced external borrowing with riskier foreign currency swaps, the central bank said, adding that it may use new regulatory powers to curb such swaps. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)