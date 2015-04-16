FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary will stick to EBRD deal "100 percent" - govt
April 16, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary will stick to EBRD deal "100 percent" - govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 16 (Reuters) - The Hungarian Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Janos Lazar, on Thursday said the government would stick to the terms of a recent memorandum of understanding about easing the burdens of the country’s banks “one hundred percent.”

The memorandum with the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development stipulated a reduction of the country’s windfall tax on banks, mentioning no conditions, and the government promised not to introduce new punitive measure against banks.

Orban said last week the cut would apply to banks who boost their lending, a stance endorsed by the central bank.

Lazar said the government was in talks with the EBRD and the bank sector about how best to increase lending to boost economic growth and how to compensate thousands of clients of failed brokerages.

The central bank on Thursday said the bank tax cut should be limited to those banks that increase their lending, while the ruling Fidesz party proposed that banks should shoulder part of the cost for compensating brokerage clients. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Gergely Szakacs)

