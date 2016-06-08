UPDATE 1-FHB Bank hit by central bank fine and legal change

* FHB, Chairman Zoltan Speder under fire from govt, cbank

* New powers enable central bank to conduct probes

* FHB shares fall 15 pct following fine, law change (Adds background, new law, comments from bankers)

BUDAPEST, June 8 (Reuters) - FHB Bank shares plunged 15 percent on Wednesday after it was fined for alleged market manipulation by the National Bank of Hungary and the approval of a new law which is seen hitting its business.

Shares in FHB, the smaller of two listed Hungarian banks, were suspended on Tuesday following the fine, which the bank said it would consider legal action against.

FHB and its chairman, Zoltan Speder, have come under fire from the central bank, which is Hungary’s market regulator, the government and competitors.

FHB’s shares have also suffered because its business model, which involves close cooperation with the savings and loan sector, was seen as being hit by a new law passed on Tuesday which weakens the independence of savings cooperatives.

Hungary’s savings and loan banks have been a key part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s plans to create a largely domestically-owned banking sector and now the government has tightened regulatory control over the sector, which previously enjoyed some regulatory independence from the central bank.

FHB declined comment but said in a statement late on Tuesday statement that it was considering legal action against the fine.

Hungary’s parliament on Tuesday passed legal amendments that strengthen regulatory oversight by the central bank, including the right to initiate investigations at savings and loan banks.

The European Commission has investigated potential illegal state aid to FHB based on a 2015 complaint by its largest domestic rival, OTP Bank.

Concorde Securities Analyst Attila Vago said FHB’s stock had to be revalued following the legislative change.

“This is a clear setback for the fundamental concept and structure that FHB’s business was built on and that existed until yesterday,” Vago said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Alexander Smith)