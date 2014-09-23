FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary banks say loan refunds undermine investor confidence
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 23, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary banks say loan refunds undermine investor confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s Banking Association on Tuesday criticised the government’s legal settlement of refunds to clients for past lending practices deemed by the courts as unfair, saying the retrospective measure undermined investor confidence.

“As a result of the settlement, which disregards economic processes, the banking sector is unable to fulfil its role in boosting the Hungarian economy, while the settlement process also undermines investor confidence,” the body said in a statement.

Banks will foot a bill worth up to 1 trillion forints ($4.15 billion) for past fee and interest rate charges for hundreds of thousands of borrowers in a procedure expected to conclude in the first half of next year. (1 US dollar = 241.15 Hungarian forint) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.