FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary bank sector deeply in the red in 2014
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary bank sector deeply in the red in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hungary’s bank sector posted an after-tax loss of 446.5 billion forints ($1.65 billion) last year due to a rise in provisions related to government-mandated compensation to clients on past loans, national news agency MTI said citing central bank data on Friday.

In 2013, the Hungarian bank sector had a profit of 31.2 billion. Preliminary data from the central bank showed that banks booked provisions and writeoffs worth 776.3 billion forints last year, compared with 286.6 billion forints in 2013.

Banks operating in Hungary have to compensate customers for loan charges that the government and courts have deemed unfair. ($1 = 269.9500 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.