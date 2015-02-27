Hungary bank sector deeply in the red in 2014

BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hungary’s bank sector posted an after-tax loss of 446.5 billion forints ($1.65 billion) last year due to a rise in provisions related to government-mandated compensation to clients on past loans, national news agency MTI said citing central bank data on Friday.

In 2013, the Hungarian bank sector had a profit of 31.2 billion. Preliminary data from the central bank showed that banks booked provisions and writeoffs worth 776.3 billion forints last year, compared with 286.6 billion forints in 2013.

Banks operating in Hungary have to compensate customers for loan charges that the government and courts have deemed unfair. ($1 = 269.9500 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)