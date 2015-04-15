FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary government, banks face debate over investor protection fund
April 15, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary government, banks face debate over investor protection fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 15 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government and Bank Association face disagreement over how to tackle the big deficit at Hungary’s investor protection fund BEVA, Economy Ministry state secretary Gabor Orban said.

Orban said on Wednesday that banks had accepted the legislation passed in parliament on Tuesday which will compensate clients of failed brokerage Quaestor.

“The challenge with relation to the agreement between the government and the Bank Association stems from the situation of BEVA,” Orban said.

“In this debate the government will strive to avoid the outcome of this debate posing any threat to the agreement with EBRD and Erste (signed in February),” he added.

Orban also said the government would decide on legislation on the planned bank tax cut next week. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
