FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's bank tax cut should be conditional on more lending -cbank
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary's bank tax cut should be conditional on more lending -cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 15 (Reuters) - Hungary’s planned reduction in a special tax on the financial sector should be conditional on banks increasing their corporate lending, the National Bank of Hungary said on Wednesday in a reply to Reuters questions.

Hungary’s government made an agreement earlier this year with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Erste Bank about cutting the bank tax but there was no direct reference to conditionality on more lending.

However, last week Prime Minister Viktor Orban linked the bank tax reduction to more lending.

“The central bank agrees that the reduction of the bank tax should be conditional. The burden could be reduced in exchange for an increase in corporate lending,” the bank said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.