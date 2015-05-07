Hungary to enshrine bank tax cut in law soon -government

BUDAPEST, May 7 (Reuters) - Hungary will enshrine the planned bank tax cut in legislation by next week, in the form agreed with the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development in February, Economy Ministry state secretary Gabor Orban said on Thursday.

“The bank tax reduction laid out in the EBRD deal will be cast into law ... not more not less,” Orban told a conference of business website Portfolio.

On Wednesday, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said the bank tax cut should run parallel with a boost in lending. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)