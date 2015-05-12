FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary banks should lend more in return for tax cut -cbank
May 12, 2015

Hungary banks should lend more in return for tax cut -cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 12 (Reuters) - Hungary’s banks should lend more in return for a planned cut in a hefty bank tax next year, the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The MNB considers it important that the reduction of the bank tax should be accompanied with a significant rise in lending,” the central bank said.

The Economy Ministry has said next year’s cut in the bank tax would not be linked to any conditions, in line with a February agreement with Austrian Erste Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)

