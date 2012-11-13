Hungary bank association chief quits over new taxes -media

BUDAPEST, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mihaly Patai, head of the Hungarian Bankers’ Association, resigned over new taxes the government has imposed on the financial sector, news agency MTI reported on Tuesday.

It cited a statement from the body as saying Patai, who also leads UniCredit’s Hungarian business, had flagged the decision after the government reneged on a pledge to halve Europe’s highest bank tax next year and doubled a new tax on financial transactions.

MTI said deputy chairman Daniel Gyuris would serve as interim head of the association until a new leader was found.