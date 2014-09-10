FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary to pass loan reimbursement law in two weeks
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary to pass loan reimbursement law in two weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government on Friday will submit a proposed law specifying details of how banks will make mandatory reimbursements to loan clients for past charges the authorities considered unfair.

Antal Rogan, Parliament leader of the ruling Fidesz party, also told the daily Magyar Nemzet in an interview on Wednesday that they may impose an interest rate hike moratorium on banks until a new system of “fair banks and lending” is worked out.

Rogan said he expects the legislation to be passed on Sept. 24.

Refunds to clients for unfair past lending practices could cost the banking sector in Hungary about 3 billion euros ($3.88 billion) and the banks may get some “minor” relief from heavy taxes burdening them, the government has said. (1 US dollar = 0.7738 euro) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
