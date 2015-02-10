FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary plans no more acquisitions of major banks -govt
February 10, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary plans no more acquisitions of major banks -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government plans no further acquisitions of major banks active in the country, Economy Ministry officials told reporters on Tuesday after a deal to gain a minority stake in Austrian Erste Bank’s local unit.

Under an agreement signed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Monday, Hungary will sell the stakes recently acquired in major local lenders, such as MKB Bank and Budapest Bank, within three years.

The purchase of Budapest Bank is still pending.

The officials said the government may retain a minority stake in the banks it now controls after privatisation and it will definitely retain its minority stake to be acquired in Erste’s local unit. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
