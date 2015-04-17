Hungary offers some relief to banks over costs from brokerage collapse

BUDAPEST, April 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government has offered some relief to its banks and brokerages by introducing legislation to let them deduct some of the compensation paid to clients of failed brokerage Quaestor from their corporate tax.

The government proposed this month that Hungary’s banks should foot some of the comensation bill from the collapse of three brokerages, just as the financial sector was looking forward to a period of calm after tensions with the authorities.

The banks, who had also been preparing for a reduction in a punitive bank levy, protested against the scheme and both sides are still in talks.

The new legislation, introduced late on Thursday, said payments into a special compensation fund would be offset against corporate tax, if money raised from the planned sale of Questor assets was not sufficient to cover these payments.

The bill is bound to be passed with the ruling Fidesz party’s big majority in parliament.

It was unclear by how much the corporate tax allowance would reduce the financial sector’s new burden.

A central banker told Reuters on Thursday that the fallout from the brokerage scandals could cost the country’s financial sector about $100 million a year in increased payments into the OBA deposit insurance fund and the BEVA investor protection fund over a maximum of 10 years.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has imposed big windfall taxes on banks since 2010, and futher government measures also cost the sector billions of euros in charges.

After years of squeezing the bank sector, the government clinched an agreement in February with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Erste on cutting the bank tax from 2016. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Andrew Heavens)