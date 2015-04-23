Hungary will ask banks to boost lending in return for tax cut -govt

BUDAPEST, April 23 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff on Thursday reiterated the government would honour a memorandum of understanding with the EBRD to cut a windfall bank tax next year, adding that the government expects banks to lend more.

The government signed an agreement in February with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development which stipulated an easing of the tax, one of Europe’s highest such levies, on the financial sector.

Janos Lazar said the government would not make the bank tax cut conditional on increased lending, but said the government would ask the banks to use the financial elbow room from the lower tax to increase lending to boost the economy.