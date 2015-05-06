FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian bank tax cut should run parallel with lending boost -minister
May 6, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

Hungarian bank tax cut should run parallel with lending boost -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 6 (Reuters) - A planned reduction in Hungary’s windfall tax on banks should run in parallel with a pick-up in bank lending, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told public radio on Wednesday.

“I believe that the tax cut should go together with an expansion in lending as that’s the reason why the government takes this step ... In what form we can force banks (to lend) in the most optimal way is an important issue,” Varga said.

The minister said the government will decide on whether legislation is needed to ensure that there is an increase in lending.

The central bank has said that the planned bank tax cut should be limited to those banks that increase their lending. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by David Goodman)

