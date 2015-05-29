Hungary cbank says high bad loan rates pose risks

BUDAPEST, May 29 (Reuters) - High non-performing loan rates among Hungarian households as well as the remaining foreign currency-denominated car and personal loan stocks pose risks and require regulatory action, the central bank said on Friday.

In its latest financial stability report, the central bank added the banking system would become more profitable but further consolidation in the market was necessary to catch up with other countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

It said after a conversion of foreign currency loans into forints this year there was a maturity mismatch between short-term forint liabilities and long-term assets, for which it proposed a regulatory minimum level of long-term forint liabilities.

The central bank also said banks were overly cautious in lending outside of the its own lending-for-growth programme, leading to a continued decrease of the total loan portfolio outside that scheme. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)