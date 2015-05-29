UPDATE 1-Hungary's central bank says number of foreign currency personal loans is dangerously high

* FX-denominated car loans, personal loans a contagion risk

* Non-performing loan rates to remain high without action

* 100,000 problematic loan contracts still to be addressed (Adds detail on car loans, portfolio cleansing)

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, May 29 (Reuters) - The number of Hungarians that have personal and car loans denominated in foreign currencies is dangerously high and requires regulatory action, the central bank said on Friday.

It said it would look at regulation imposed in other countries, including a planned system in Ireland, which it said encouraged banks to clean up their portfolios with a complete debt settlement package.

In its financial stability report, the central bank said that more than a quarter of a million Hungarians held foreign currency personal or car loans at the end of 2014 in the country of 10 million, and inability to pay off the loans could also affect customers’ ability to meet their mortgage payments.

“The default of these loans can have serious contagion effects in terms of the increase of non-paying mortgage loans,” the bank said, adding that tens of thousands of customers had both mortgages and other types of loans.

“The default of foreign currency car purchase loans can induce problematic loans to the amount of 230 billion forints ($817 million),” the bank said.

Hungary, like other central European countries, has already faced problems with foreign currency mortgages, which it effectively banned in 2010.

Such mortgages, worth trillions of forints, have been converted into forints under a government scheme to help borrowers, who were hit by a sharp weakening in the forint after the onset of the financial crisis.

However, the central bank said non-payment of mortgages remained high, and without further measures it expects the non-performing loan ratio of banks in Hungary to stay around the current level of about 20 percent.

Current tools geared toward debt consolidation needed to be expanded because current measures would not cover all borrowers, it said.

The National Asset Management Agency could purchase up to 10,000 distressed loans, while the new personal bankruptcy institution could shield another 25,000 - still leaving 100,000 household contracts unresolved.

“The resolution of the remaining portfolio is still a high-priority problem,” it said, adding it would create a database of borrowers to help create customised debt settlement packages.

Ireland’s model may be an example it could follow. The bank said the Irish programme included a government interest subsidy for banks, new personal bankruptcy laws and rolling targets for commercial banks to clean up their portfolios. It also included a code of conduct detailing the treatment of defaulting borrowers and subsequent mortgage restructuring.

Hungary’s banking system would become more profitable, the bank said, but further consolidation in the market was necessary to catch up with other countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

It said after a conversion of foreign currency loans into forints this year there was a maturity mismatch between short-term forint liabilities and long-term assets, for which it proposed a regulatory minimum level of long-term forint liabilities. ($1 = 281.4500 forints) (Editing by Susan Fenton)