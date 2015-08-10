FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's banks could soon convert fx car loans - bank association
August 10, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary's banks could soon convert fx car loans - bank association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hungary’s banks are close to an agreement with the government on converting the remaining stock of foreign currency denominated vehicle purchase and personal loans to forints, the county’s Bank Association told the news agency MTI on Monday.

Bank Association Chairman Levente Kovacs said banks and the government have both aimed to convert the loans but needed to see eye to eye on timing and exchange rate. Hungary converted FX-denominated mortgages earlier this year based on a 2014 agreement between the government and banks.

“Now we are finally at the point where we can execute the conversion of the remaining household vehicle and personal consumer loans in a regulated fashion,” he said. “We have wrapped up the government, which initiated the conversion, and the central bank.” (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

