FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary to launch new bank liquidity rules earlier -central bank
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary to launch new bank liquidity rules earlier -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank said on Wednesday it would speed up the implementation of its new Liquidity Coverage Requirement for local banks to enhance their resilience to shocks.

Banks will have to fully comply with the new rules by April 1, 2016, compared with a Jan. 1, 2018 deadline under European Union legislation.

The purpose of the requirement is to ensure that banks have liquid assets of adequate quality and quantity over the short term to withstand a liquidity shock, the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.