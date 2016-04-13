Worst is over for Hungary's battered banks - survey

* Most major banks expect to turn profit this year

* Sign of turnaround since PM Orban took power in 2010

* Economic growth, lower taxes, stronger demand help

* Challenges include further rate cuts, legacy bad loans

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, April 13 (Reuters) - Most of Hungary’s biggest banks expect to turn a profit this year, the first time the majority will be in the black since Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right wing government took power six years ago, according to a Reuters survey.

A strong performance will mark a significant turnaround for the country’s banking sector, that under Orban was saddled with one of Europe’s highest national levies on lenders but is now growing again after a cut in taxes, an improvement in the economy and stronger demand for credit.

OTP, the local units of Belgian group KBC , Italy’s UniCredit Austria’s Erste Bank and Raiffeisen, state-owned Budapest Bank and MKB Bank told Reuters they all expect to make a profit in 2016.

Their expected rebound stands in contrast to nearby Poland, where a new government has just brought in similar financial policies to implemented by Orban when he took power, such as forcing banks to make costly conversions into the local currency of loans taken out in foreign currencies.

Polish banks expect a combined 10 percent fall in net profit this year, mainly due to a new tax on assets, which follows a 28 percent drop in profits last year to 11.5 billion zlotys ($3.1 billion), as low rates squeezed margins.

Polish banks’ share prices have collectively lost nearly a quarter of their value since a presidential election last May.

In contrast shares in OTP, central Europe’s largest independent lender, touched their highest level since 2010 this week.

“In my opinion, the seven lean years are over for the domestic bank sector,” said Mihaly Patai, chief executive of UniCredit’s Hungarian unit.

“This is backed by a reduction in the special bank tax, the ongoing talks about its future, as well as the growing predictability of government measures,” said Patai, who is also chairman of the Hungarian Banking Association.

Meanwhile OTP told Reuters in an emailed response that it expected a years-long decline in loan volumes to end this year and its corporate loan book could increase “substantially,” while mortgage issuance could take off next year due to government stimulus measures.

“A balanced, single-digit increase in the loan portfolio in the coming years is a realistic expectation,” OTP said.

“The quality of portfolios is improving further, while the quality of newly-issued loans is remarkably good.”

But challenges remain for the sector including further cuts in Hungary’s base rate, which can squeeze margins, a potential slowdown in the euro zone, Hungary’s main trading partner, as well as bad loans that still weigh on the books of local lenders.

The stock of non-performing loans stood at 24 percent for corporate loans and 22 percent for retail loans last June, according to central bank data.

“Hungary is not immune to developments outside and the global economic development, especially in Europe, and the euro zone remains fragile,” said Heinz Wiedner, Chief Executive of Raiffeisen’s Hungarian unit.

“I do believe that Hungary will do better than the EU average, but this will mean further incentivising investments, both local and foreign, and creating trust and stability.”

The one bank that declined to directly comment to Reuters on its outlook is CIB Bank, the local unit of Intesa Sanpaolo , which has made big losses in the past years. It said it was working to restore its profitability in a “sustainable” way. (Additional reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Greg Mahlich)