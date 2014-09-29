FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks ask Hungary's President to reject loan refunds law
#Credit Markets
September 29, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Banks ask Hungary's President to reject loan refunds law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Hungarian Banking Association has asked President of the Republic Janos Ader to refer a new law, which details the rules of refunds for banks to retail borrowers, to the Constitutional Court instead of signing it, the group said in a statement on Monday.

It said the law passed by parliament last week puts a huge burden on banks by setting rules retroactively for the refunds to retail borrowers on past fees and interest rate hikes.

The refunds are expected to cost banks about 1 trillion forints($4.07 billion) .

1 US dollar = 245.7500 Hungarian forint Reporting by Sandor Peto

