Hungary cbank to set loan refund terms in Nov -paper

BUDAPEST, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will specify the terms of a mandatory loan refunds package in several decrees that it will issue from early November, the daily Magyar Nemzet quoted central bank director Marton Nagy as saying on Thursday.

Hungary’s banks will have to return about 3 billion euros worth of money they had charged clients in the past in a way that the government and the country’s courts have found unfair.

Nagy said the NBH would consult with the European Central Bank then issue a decree setting the refund terms for clients who have paid their loans on time, and several others for clients who have fallen behind on their payments.

The paper said the country’s top Constitutional Court will make one last ruling, potentially next week, about challenges that banks, including the country’s top lender OTP Bank have made to the loan refunds law.